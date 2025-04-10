AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sidoti currently has $101.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

AZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital raised AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Get AZZ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AZZ traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 81,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,834. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. AZZ has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $99.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average is $86.34.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $403.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in AZZ by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.