B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Trading 3.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.20. 2,765,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,857,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.94.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.32%.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$49,880.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60.64. This trade represents a 99.88 % decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 30,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$125,725.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,145 shares of company stock worth $1,635,577. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

