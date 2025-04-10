Ball (NYSE:BALL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.51 and last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 7981414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Get Ball alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Ball declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.