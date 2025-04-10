Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Up 15.6% – Here’s What Happened

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $12.85. 8,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 27,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

BALY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $689.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $1.34. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.10%. The company had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bally’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

