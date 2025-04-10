Bank of America Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $35.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PINS. Barclays raised their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Pinterest stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,904,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,675. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $34,994.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,081.48. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $3,192,135.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,187.98. The trade was a 94.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,832,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

