Bank of Hawaii Acquires 448 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 69,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 258,954 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,159.61. This trade represents a 40.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 11,085 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $453,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at $596,439.20. The trade was a 43.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,895. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE VZ opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

