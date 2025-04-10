Bank of Hawaii Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 952,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.39. The company has a market cap of $459.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.