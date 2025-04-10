Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 40,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

