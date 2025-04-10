Bank of Hawaii Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 495,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,927,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 315,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 143,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 18.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $870.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.96.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

