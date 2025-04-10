Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after purchasing an additional 542,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after buying an additional 52,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after acquiring an additional 176,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $212.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

