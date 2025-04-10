Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $242.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

