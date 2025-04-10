Bank of Hawaii Has $1.47 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $298,055.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,090. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Munoz bought 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.28 per share, with a total value of $998,760.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,967.04. This represents a 48.76 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $265.32 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $254.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.42.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

