Bank of Hawaii Has $12.05 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,163,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of V opened at $332.36 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $366.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.96. The stock has a market cap of $617.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
