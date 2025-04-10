Bank of Hawaii Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,668,000 after purchasing an additional 907,038 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of IJH opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.