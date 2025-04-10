Bank of Hawaii Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 25.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,559.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,548.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,318.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,724.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,401.63. This trade represents a 92.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,721 shares of company stock worth $24,609,331. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

