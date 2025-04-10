Bank of Hawaii Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.