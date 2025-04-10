Bank of Hawaii Sells 12,664 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2404 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

