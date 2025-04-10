Bank of Hawaii Sells 13,269 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 9.5 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.25 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $576.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.24. The company has a market capitalization of $562.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.