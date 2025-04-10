Bank of Hawaii Sells 8,095 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of IJH opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.