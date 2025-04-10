Bank of Hawaii Sells 911 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 3.0 %

PFE opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.