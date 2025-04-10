Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $223.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

