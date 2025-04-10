Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,206,256 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,483,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,206,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $46,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,646,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after buying an additional 2,238,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 177.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,356,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after buying an additional 2,145,085 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 749.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 1,898,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $10,583,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

