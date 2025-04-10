Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 51,754 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $47,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.15.

NYSE:PPG opened at $103.37 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $139.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

