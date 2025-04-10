Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $50,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,781,051,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,073,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,847.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,812.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,982.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,080.46.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

