Bank of Montreal Can Buys 15,257 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419,331 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $54,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIQ. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,731 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $35.34 on Thursday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

