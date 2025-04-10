Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 407,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $45,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.