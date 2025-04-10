Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 611,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American International Group were worth $44,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE AIG opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American International Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.35.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

