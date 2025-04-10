Bank of Montreal Can Has $53.30 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $53,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,924,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 110,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,553,000 after acquiring an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,691,000 after acquiring an additional 51,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.72 and a 200-day moving average of $284.54. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $300.35. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.