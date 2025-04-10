Bank of Montreal Can Has $66.51 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,142 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cencora were worth $66,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Cencora by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Down 0.3 %

COR stock opened at $273.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $296.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.12 and its 200 day moving average is $244.21.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

