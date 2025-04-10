Bank of Montreal Can Sells 193,875 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,275,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $52,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $1,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 408,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $637,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

