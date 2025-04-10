Bank of Montreal Can Sells 66,774 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 834,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MetLife were worth $68,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,663,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,461 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in MetLife by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,466,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,238,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,735,000 after buying an additional 608,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.62.

Shares of MET stock opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

