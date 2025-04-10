Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,693 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American International Group were worth $23,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American International Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 323,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

