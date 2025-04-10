Bank of Nova Scotia Has $17.86 Million Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $17,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,893,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $93.68 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,786,435.50. This trade represents a 47.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

