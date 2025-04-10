Bank of Nova Scotia Has $22.23 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 704.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,327 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $22,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $103.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $128.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

