Bank of Nova Scotia Has $31.21 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 553.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,928 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $31,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Teradyne Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of TER opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.77.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

