Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $34,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $559.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $715.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 144.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

