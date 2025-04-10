Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 9th

Invesco QQQ, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of financial institutions that primarily engage in deposit-taking and lending activities, providing investors an ownership stake in these banks. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as interest rate fluctuations, regulatory changes, and overall economic conditions, making them both potentially profitable and risky investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.46. 36,478,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,252,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.31. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $265.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 47,566,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,718,324. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE:JPM traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,978,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,049,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,945,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,102,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.89. 10,335,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,671,008. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

See Also