Barclays Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $115.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 8.1 %

NYSE:A traded down $8.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.42. The company had a trading volume of 623,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,490. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.62 and a 200 day moving average of $134.48.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,800. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,638 shares of company stock worth $731,229 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile



Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

