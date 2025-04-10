Barclays Cuts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $145.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $196.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.16.

Shares of APO stock opened at $128.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.45. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,877,766. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,853,000 after buying an additional 1,460,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,057,000 after buying an additional 1,094,464 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

