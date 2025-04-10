Barclays Cuts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $110.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in BOK Financial by 33.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in BOK Financial by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

