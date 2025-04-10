Barclays Cuts Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $18.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

PAGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 619,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Plains GP by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 10.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

