Barclays Cuts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $43.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,898.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 267,585 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,747,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

