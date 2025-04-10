Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Price

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.42.

Shares of GTLS traded down $10.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.45. 145,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,247.75. The trade was a 58.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

