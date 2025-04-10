Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.89. 367,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,320. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.02. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $455,480.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,822.70. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,758 shares of company stock worth $1,217,520. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 212.2% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 14.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nextracker by 12,113.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 114,351 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

