Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Price

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

PulteGroup Stock Up 5.5 %

PHM opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.56. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,980.80. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $61,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,016.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 103,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

