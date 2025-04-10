Barclays Lowers Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $45.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWST. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $4.79 on Thursday, reaching $35.48. 278,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.34. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $254,628.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,752.96. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 2,940 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $156,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,531.49. The trade was a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,011. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

