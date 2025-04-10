Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Up 9.9 %

BNED opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.