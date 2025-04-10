Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 52505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

About Baylin Technologies

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -559.58.

Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.

