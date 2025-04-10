Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Down 13% After Analyst Downgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) fell 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.25. The company traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.21. 10,479,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 4,833,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.48%.
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
