Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $206.32, but opened at $218.64. Beigene shares last traded at $214.31, with a volume of 133,973 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities set a $348.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday.

Beigene Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 51,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.40, for a total transaction of $14,610,569.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $1,286,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,920 shares in the company, valued at $236,888,251.60. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,104,288 shares of company stock worth $285,064,819 in the last 90 days. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

